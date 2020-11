TEL AVIV (Agencies): The Foreign Ministry says Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed on a plan that will allow Israelis to travel to the Gulf nation within days, even without visas.

The two nations have agreed on a visa-waiver program but that will take some time to take effect.

In the meantime, the ministry says, the countries have agreed that Israeli airlines will be granted permits to enter the UAE for all passengers on their flights via an electronic process.