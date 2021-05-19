Israel’s apartheid jackboot is on the neck of Palestinians and they can’t breath

Jeorome Irwin

All human beings, like all living beings on this earth, deserve respect! It’s a basic fundamental right of life that cannot be denied at the peril of all of humanity and the earth!

Just as George Floyd once couldn’t breathe until he died gasping under the knee of an American Minneapolis policeman so, too, now, as they have been suffering since the Nakba Catastrophe in 1948, the Palestinians slowly continue to die under the oppressive boot of Benjamin Netanyahu, his IDF Forces and every Jewish bully-who followstheir lead; pressing down ever harder, listening with gleeful anticipation for those last dying Arab gaspsthey long to hear.

Like the American policeman who didn’t respect George Floyd’s human rights,as so many other mean-spirited Americans over the course of time have done with Black-Brown-Asian-Native Americans they likewise have denied the same right to live as they would, so, too, the Jewish settlers in Occupied Palestine willingly and quite happily now march through the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the West Bank or wherever else a vulnerable Palestinian family is to be found, knowing full-well that they have the protected right to chant, ”Death to the Arabs!”. Jewish gang rage, its members bound by a common religion, race and place of residency, know they have the full protection of Israeli Knesset politicians and military forces to rage against whatever unsuspecting Palestinian they may find. In the end, another ugly ‘Rodney King’ bashing, Jewish-style, gets played out on live TV.

What an abomination! What an outrage! Is this what the United States and the rest of the so-called ‘free’ Western World once fought a second world over, and so selflessly and needlessly died while trying to save the whole human race, especially Jewish people, from the Nazi gas chambers of the Holocaust?

Now, with U.S. President Biden and his VP Kamala Harris’blatantly-unshakable and unequivocal allegiance, along with every Democrat-Republican politicianand American voter who have aligned themselves with Israeli PM Netanyahu and his Knesset-Likud Party’sracist, apartheid debacle in Occupied Palestine, doesn’t that equally make them all terrorist partners-in-crimes against humanity?Don’t they all, equally, have blood on their hands, no different from the crimes the Nazi and their allies once committed than those equally evil, villainous, dastardly murders now committed against innocent Palestinian men, women and children? Shouldn’t they hate the Israeli fascists and defend the world against them as much as they once did against the hated Nazi fascists? Shouldn’t President Biden be choking on his own words when he once declared, “If Israel hadn’t everhaveexisted we would have had to create one”? Or when Biden declares, “Israel has an inherent right to protect ourselves”, yet says nothing about the Palestinian people’s same right to defend themselves, aren’t their rights the same as all the Brown-Black-Yellow-Red peoples of America whose same inherent human rights and entitlements have been so violated for so long?

The ugly racist violence now wending its way throughout Occupied Palestine, Israeli warplanes, tanks and cannons poundingthe dwellings of innocent Palestinians, violating men, women and children, with Israeli IDF troops evicting them from their homes with no place to live other than the rubble of the streets and wastelands of their former spiritual homelands, continues unabated; while Israel’s apartheid regime and a hamstrung, if not blind or indifferent United Nations Security Council, is repeatedly blocked from doing anything about it byBiden and America’s racist veto powers that continue to deny Palestinians any remote compassion or guarantee of common, basic human justice and equality.

The on-going human indignities occurring in Israel in 2021 are no different than so many other ugly scenes from a centuryor two ago, up to the present day, in the United States where Black,Brown Asian Americans and Native Americans still find themselves in the same predicament. As in American history, it’s now Israel’sturn, as America’s proxy in the Middle East, to call itself “a democracy”, yet act as nothing more than another giddy apartheid regime that has goneberserk over its power to achieve near total control of the entire area between the Jordon River and the Mediterranean Sea.

Heartbreaking, terrifying, reprehensible violence, intended to unequivocally assert Jewish Zionist-American Christian supremacy in the region, reigns supreme as: airstrikes employing the latest in tactical aerial bombardment payloads, courtesy of American taxpayer monies, are strategically dropped in residential areas on buildings that house Hamas political leaders orArab and world media outlets alike; and journalists who attempttotell the world the truth of what actually is going on in their midst in Gaza, or the West Bank are blocked at every turn;while stun grenades, again courtesy of American taxpayers monies and American arms manufacturers,continue to be hurled into crowds of protesting Palestinian youth or those praying in their mosque; Israeli citizen-soldiers supremely confident that their Israeli commanders and Likud Party henchmen-bureaucratswill cover for them to continue to uphold an apartheid system that remains all butinvisible to the outside world.

In the end, after all the latest violence has subsided, and Palestinians can crawl from out of the rubble of their lives, if one can call their existence ‘lives’ that shouldn’t be wished upon one’s worst enemies, the Jews will return,virtually unscathed, to reclaim their white privileged lifestyles in neighborhoods formerly inhabited by Palestinians, who instead will have nowbeen even further reduced tohomeless refugees in their own lands,forced to take up residency in one of the Jews new ‘stalag compounds’, forever pinned down by the jackboots of their oppressors.

Every monstrous act has been, and will continue to be, logged in the compendium of Akashic records to be found so written somewhere in The Book of Life on the astral plane of things, to be forever remembered as yet another major disgrace and failing of the human species.

Yet, once upon a time, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights proclaimed, in 1948, that “It is essential, if man is not compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, their human rights should be protected”.

But who exactly is it who will now ensure justice and quality of life for the Palestinians, with the same rights as the Jews to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, with the freedom to learn, dream and love as is the desire in life for every human being? Will it beU.S. President Biden a two-faced Cheshire Cat politician whose alliance with Israeli Zionism goes back to the beginning of his political career? Or will it be a re-elected PM Benjamin Netanyahu, a former elite IDF commando, resolute hard-liner, who is about to stand trial in a Jerusalem District Court for bribery. Fraud and breach of trust or, with luck, may even stand trial for apartheid crimes against humanity by the United Nation’s International Criminal Court of Justice (ICC)? Or, perhaps, Israel’s new leader will be Ben Gvir, a lawyer notorious for his anti-Palestinian rhetoric, who is a disciple of the late racist rabbi Meir Kahane, a violent anti-Arab once considered so repugnant that even Israel banned him from Israel’s Knesset parliament? Or maybe it may even be Moshe Ya’alon, a staunch opponent of the two-state solution, much beloved in what some call the right-wing Likud Party’s Sudentenlandin Occupied Palestine, where Palestinians are especially targeted and all but banned.

Meanwhile, the results of any vote may have to await the outcome of an Israeli-Palestinian Civil War bloodbath that presciently seems just around the corner.

