Israel’s army chief says it hasn’t emptied ‘toolbox’ with killing of Nasrallah

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israel’s army chief vowed on Saturday to “reach” anyone who threatens Israeli citizens, after the military said strikes in Beirut the previous day had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel – we will know how to reach them,” Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in a statement.

Halevi said the strike that killed Nasrallah had been “prepared for a long time.”

“This attack was prepared for a long time, executed at the right moment with great precision, and now we are moving forward with careful preparation for the next steps,” he said.

“Ultimately, I want to emphasize again that we are at full readiness in all of our fronts. All forces, including coordination with other organizations, must ensure very good synchronization and readiness.”