Israel’s Gallant calls for use of ‘all forces’ to hit West Bank militants

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday said the military should use its “full strength” to strike at Palestinians militants in the occupied West Bank, where a sweeping military operation has killed dozens.

“In the face of the resurgence of terrorism, we are eradicating terrorist organizations throughout Judea and Samaria (occupied West Bank),” Gallant said in a statement issued by the defense ministry.

“These terrorist organizations that have various names, whether in Nur al-Shams, Tulkarem, Faraa or Jenin, must be wiped out,” he said, referring to cities and refugee camps where an Israeli military operation is currently underway.

“Every terrorist must be eliminated, and if they surrender, they must be arrested. There is no other option, use all the forces, everyone who is needed, with full strength.”

Gallant, speaking after meeting officers to assess the operation, compared the campaign against the militants to “mowing” a lawn.

“Essentially, we are mowing the grass, but the time will come when we will also uproot the roots, and that must be done,” he said.

The Israeli defense minister said he had ordered the military to carry out air strikes “wherever necessary” in order to “avoid endangering soldiers.”

On August 28, Israeli forces launched simultaneous raids across the northern West Bank cities of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem.

The raids, which are still continuing, have so far left at least 30 Palestinians, including militants, dead and 140 wounded, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

Violence across the West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza began following the October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas.