Israel’s harshness fanned by West, Arab states: Erdogan

ANKARA (AA): Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday the harsh stance of Israel was fanned by the West and some Arab nations.

Speaking at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Istanbul, Erdogan said he feels that Turkey is raising the lone voice against oppression in Jerusalem and Palestine.

“We are aware that one of the reasons behind the terrorist attacks and economic sabotages we have been subjected to in recent years is our principled stance,” he said, adding that Turkey will continue to stand by the truth and with the oppressed.

Recalling that the Jerusalem case laid the foundation of the OIC, Erdogan said that the situation in Jerusalem and Palestine is getting worse every day.

He noted that Israel’s attitude, which does not recognize rights, law, justice and humanity, constantly deepens the crisis in the region against Muslims.

“We will never stop defending the rights of the Palestinians and standing in solidarity with all the oppressed,” he said.

Erdogan said that the imperialist approach of divide, disintegrate and rule continues in Islamic countries.

“The better we protect children, women, elderly and disabled against western threats, the more we protect our family structure,” he said.

The Turkish president said that the “isolated” Islamic countries are wasting their opportunities and energies.

“Muslims, who make up about one-fourth of the world’s population today, do not have, unfortunately, the political influence or the economic, social or cultural prowess,” said Erdogan.

Erdogan stressed that it is impossible to get somewhere just by complaining or talking, adding that there is a need to think carefully, analyze and produce solutions to the causes of Muslims today.

“It is our responsibility, the Muslims, to take the Islamic civilization to its rightful place.”

He noted that Turkey was classified in the very high development category in 2018 for the first time, posting a 0.806 value in the human development index (HDI).

Turkey ranked 59th among 189 countries and territories, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said in a report released Monday.

The HDI is a summary measure for assessing long-term progress in three basic dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, access to knowledge and a decent standard of living.