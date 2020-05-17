Israel’s Netanyahu presents unity gov’t to Knesset

JERUSALEM (AA): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday presented his unity government to Knesset (Israel’s parliament), ending more than a year of political deadlock.

“We decided to form a unity government and avoid a fourth election that would have caused divisiveness and would have wasted NIS 2 billion,” Netanyahu told the Knesset.

“The public wanted a unity government and will receive one,” he said, presenting a list of 19 ministers on his new government.

Israel faced a political crisis since April 2019, when elections failed to produce a governing coalition. Three subsequent elections were also inconclusive.

Last month, Netanyahu and rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz of Blue and White party announced that they would be putting their differences aside and form a unity government.

Under the deal, Gantz would take over from Netanyahu as prime minister on Nov. 17, 2021.