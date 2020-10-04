Israel’s newest spy satellite declared operational

F.P. Report

JERUSALEM: Israel’s newest spy satellite was declared operational today, three months after it was launched into orbit from central Israel, the Defense Ministry says.

Control of the electro-optical Ofek-16 satellite is therefore handed over from the ministry to the Israel Defense Forces’ visual int-elligence Unit 9900, which will operate it going forward.

The reconnaissance sat-ellite was launched into space on July 6. In the three months since, engineers in the Defense Ministry, IDF and various defense contractors have worked to ensure that it was operating properly. In late August, the ministry released photographs taken by the satellite showing ancient ruins in Syrian city of Palmyra.

According to Israeli officials, the Ofek-16 has slightly greater capabilities than its forebear, the Ofek-11, which was launched into orbit in 2018.

The camera on the satellite was developed in a joint project by the ministry’s DDR&D, known by the Hebrew acronym MAFAT, and the Elbit Systems defense contractor.

According to the Defense Ministry, the camera “is of a much higher quality, with capability-to-weight ratios that are better than anything on the market.” The satellite itself was manufactured by IAI, and the launcher missile was produced by the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems contractor.

Israel is one of a small number of countries in the world that operate reconnaissance satellites, giving it advanced intelligence-gathering capabilities. As of April, that cadre included Iran, which successfully launched a spy satellite into orbit after years of failed attempts. Israel launched its first satellite, Ofek-1, into space in 1988, footage of which was released by the Defense Ministry in 2018.

It was not until seven years later, in 1995, that Israel launched a reconnaissance satellite into space capable of photographing the Earth.

“Our network of satellites lets us watch the entire Middle East — and even a bit more than that,” said Shlomi Sudari, the head of IAI’s space program, after the Ofek-16 launch in July.