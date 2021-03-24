Israel’s next move on ICC probe

TEL AVIV (Axios): One big foreign policy issue for Israel has been on hold in the lead-up to the elections: a decision on whether to cooperate with the looming International Criminal Court (ICC) Israel-Palestine investigation.

Why it matters: Israel has another two weeks to decide how to respond to a letter from ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda notifying Israel and the Palestinians of the issues to be investigated and asking whether the governments want to conduct their own investigations.

If Israel announces its own investigation, it will delay any actions by the prosecutor but make it harder to delegitimize the ICC process, Israeli officials say.

If Israel ignores the letter to show that it views the process as illegitimate, it will be harder to delay or stop the ICC investigation.

Behind the scenes: The senior civil servants dealing with this issue have not raised it with Israel’s political leaders for fear that Netanyahu and other politicians would make politically motivated decisions during the election campaign, senior Israeli officials tell me.

“Now after the elections, everybody can discuss the issue in a more cool-headed way and with less political considerations,” an Israeli official told me.

Worth noting: Benso-uda’s letter, sent two weeks ago, expresses her intention to investigate the 2014 war in Gaza, Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank, and the Gaza border demonstrations in 2018.