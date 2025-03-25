Israel’s operations in Gaza must cease

The recent escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip has once again drawn global attention to the protracted and devastating conflict between Israel and Palestine. Israel’s decision to break the two-month ceasefire agreement with Hamas and resume its intensive bombing and ground operations in Gaza last Tuesday has plunged the war-torn region into a deeper humanitarian crisis. This move has not only exacerbated the suffering of the Palestinian people but also cast a dark shadow over the prospects for peace in the Middle East.

Israel’s actions are condemnable. The resumption of hostilities has resulted in hundreds of additional casualties, bringing the total number of Palestinian deaths since October 2023 to over 50,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Tragically, more than half of these victims are women and children. This staggering loss of life is a stark reminder of the urgent need for the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Israel and its backer the United States to bring an end to this humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel’s decision to halt humanitarian aid and cut off power supplies to Gaza earlier this month had already created dire conditions for the Palestinian population. The latest military offensive has only compounded their suffering. The responsibility for this tragedy of violence lies squarely with Israel, which has chosen to prioritize its political agenda over the lives of innocent civilians and the safety of its own hostages. Even within Israel, voices of dissent have emerged, with President Isaac Herzog criticizing the government’s decision to resume fighting while the mission to bring hostages home remains incomplete.

The root of this escalation can be traced to Israel’s domestic politics. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reliant on far-right factions within his coalition, has chosen to pursue a hard-line approach that prioritizes territorial control over peace. The recent approval of a “voluntary transition administration” to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to third countries, as well as the establishment of new settlements in the occupied West Bank, underscores Israel’s disregard for Palestinian rights and international law. These actions not only violate the principles of justice and fairness, but also undermine any hope for a two-state solution, which remains the only viable path to lasting peace.

China has consistently called for a comprehensive, just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian question based on the two-state solution. The international community should join with it in seeking to pressure Israel to immediately cease its military operations in Gaza and return to the negotiating table. The use of force will only perpetuate the cycle of violence and suffering, and further destabilize the region.

The role of the US in this conflict should not be overlooked. By unconditionally supporting Israel’s actions, the US has effectively endorsed the collective punishment of the Palestinian people and undermined efforts for peace. Its unconditional one-sided support only fuels the flames of conflict and hampers the prospects for a fair resolution.

As a responsible global power, China urges all parties to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue over violence. The international community must work collectively to try and ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need, protect civilian lives, and revive the peace process. The suffering of the Palestinian people must end, and their legitimate rights and aspirations recognized.

History has shown that violence is not the answer to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Only through mutual respect, adherence to international law, and a commitment to peaceful coexistence can just and lasting peace be achieved. Israel must stop its military operations in Gaza. The international community must act decisively and step up its efforts to bring an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people.