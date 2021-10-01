Israel’s resurgence and Arab Nation

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Bahrain’s top leadership King Hamid bin Issa al Khalifa at the royal palace in Bahrain on Thursday. Israeli Foreign Minister had a short tour to the important Island Kingdom and met with the prime minister and crown prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdull-atif Al Zayani before meeting with the king. During the meeting, Yair Lapid said that the leadership and inspiration of the king has led to real cooperation between the two nations. Lapid also thanked the king for taking steps together for building the relations, which is a model of coexistence and cooperation between cultures and between faiths.

While recalling Lapid’s eagerness for building model of coexistence and cooperation between the cultures and faiths between Israel and its Arab neighbor states, both Arab rulers and Lapid have forgotten the Israeli discourse with helpless Palestinians, who are not being given the right of existence by the state of Israel even after seven decades. However, the two past rivals and novice friends Al-Khalifa and Lapid discussed ways of developing their bilateral ties in various fields including security, economic, civil society, environment, and sports. Besides concluding several bilateral agreements, Israeli Foreign Minister also inaugurated Israeli Embassy in Manama during this visit. While coinciding with Lapid’s visit to Bahrain, the two countries kicked off flight operations of their airlines between Manama and Tel Aviv on Thursday.

In fact, Israel has been working hard to establish diplomatic and trade relations with its neighboring Arab states with the help of its patron in chief, America, for a wide range of strategic reasons including entombment of Palestine issue, finding new markets for its military hardware and other industrial products, dismemberment of Arab unity and fulfillment of its longstanding dream of greater Israel. After the decade’s long efforts, Donald Trump and his son in law Jared Kushner made it possible through Abraham accord and Jewish state successfully made its way deep into the Arab heartland. Presently, neither side is over excited regarding this new romance, however, the complexity of this untrue relation will be more evident after a few years.