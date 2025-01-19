Israel’s Smotrich says Gaza deal taking shape is a ‘catastrophe’

JERUSALEM (Reuters): Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of one of the hardline nationalist religious parties in the ruling coalition, on Monday denounced a deal being worked out in Qatar to end the fighting in Gaza and return hostages as a “surrender” deal.

“The deal that is taking shape is a catastrophe for the national security of the state of Israel,” Smotrich said in a statement.

Smotrich warned that he would not support a deal in Gaza that halts the war, insisting that Israel should “open all the gates of hell” on the Palestinian territory.