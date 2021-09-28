ISS crew re-docked Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft named after Gagarin

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The Soyuz spacecraft was docked to the new Russian module “Science” of the International Space Station for the first time, it follows from the broadcast on the website of “Roscosmos”.

Soyuz MS-18, named after Yuri Gagarin , was launched into orbit on 9 April. Initially, the ship was docked to the Dawn module. But this port had to be freed up for Soyuz MS-19, which was to arrive at the station in October with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov , director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild to shoot the first feature film in orbit, Vyzov.

Есть касание, есть сцепка! Пилотируемый корабль #СоюзМС18 снова в составе Международной космической станции.



«Ю.А. Гагарин» стал первым кораблем, причалившим к вновь прибывшему модулю #Наука. pic.twitter.com/EVWNXasC7Y — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) September 28, 2021

At 15:21 Moscow time, the spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov , as well as American astronaut Mark Vande Hai undocked from Rassvet. Having flown away from the ISS, Dubrov moved from the descent vehicle to the utility compartment and photographed the station with the Nauka, which arrived in July.

The crews carry out the docking of the Soyuz at the orbital stations in manual mode. 46 such operations have already taken place, including 20 on the ISS.

Now the 65th expedition is working at the station: the Russians Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov, the Americans Mark Vande Hai, Shane Kimbrow and Megan MacArthur, the station commander is Japanese Akihiko Hoshide and Tom Pesce from France.