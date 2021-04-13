Ist Ramazan today

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The faithful will begin fasting on Wednesday as the moon of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak was sighted in most of the country on Tuesday evening.

Addressing a news conference here at Aukaf Plaza on Charsadda Road, Cen-tral Ruet-e-Hilal Commit-tee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said the moon of holy month of fasting was seen by a large number of people in most parts of the country.

The meeting was attended by members of Central Ruet-e-Hilal and zonal co-mmittees, senior officials of Met office, Aukaf and o-thers relevant departments.