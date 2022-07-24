Istanbul agreement, a beacon of hope

Ukraine and Russia had penned a landmark agreement with Turkiye and the United Nations on Friday to unblock Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports aimed furious war between the two neighbors. According to details, both Russian and Ukrainian delegations signed individual agreements with Ankara and the United Nations in the wake of several rounds of laborious negotiations over the past two months. However, Ukraine had warned that any Russian provocations around its encircled Black Sea ports would be met with a swift military response and refused to pen the same papers as Moscow. UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres personally attended the signing ceremony of the accord and termed this agreement a landmark success of diplomacy and forces of peace and stability. According to him, there is a beacon on the Black Sea, a beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility and relief. Guterres noted that this agreement will bring relief to developing countries on the edge of bankruptcy and the most vulnerable people on the edge of famine.

The Russia-Ukraine has destroyed the state infrastructure, Public and private properties in Ukraine along with thousands of casualties on both sides with irreparable damage to the economies of warring nations. However, at the same time, this conflict badly impacted the global community due to disruption in the supply of oil, food grains, and fertilizers in most parts of the world. Russia and Ukraine are among the largest exporters of grain and Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had caused a grain shortage in the global market and raised its prices dramatically. According to United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), about 47 million people in Africa, Asia, and South America are currently facing a looming threat of acute famine due to fallout from the war in Ukraine if the blockade would remain to continue in the future. According to reports, a pause in Kyiv’s export of grain not only blocked its valuable foreign reserves but also caused a shortage of grain storage facilities ahead of a coming harvest in the country.

Initially, Turkiye’s Erdogan took the initiative about two months ago for the resumption of Ukraine’s grain export to avert the impending humanitarian crisis in the world while keeping the UN Secretary-General on board. Although, the combatant nations were not ready to conclude a deal with each other hence both Russia and Ukraine struck separate deals with Turkiye and the UN to bring ease to the Russian blockade. Under the deal, safe corridors will be established along which Ukrainian ships can come in and out of three designated Black Sea ports in and around Odesa, while both sides also pledged not to attack ships on the way and a joint control center will coordinate movement and inspection of the vessels.

The global community has well come to this landmark development and also praised the successful initiative of Turkiye and the charismatic diplomacy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who tactfully used Ankara’s friendly relations with Moscow and Kyiv and made a breakthrough in months-long stalled negotiations between the two nations. The Turkish President has vowed to continue his endeavor for a ceasefire and durable peace between the two neighbors. In fact, war is not a solution to any problem, therefore, the global community including the west must play a constructive role to bring lasting peace to the region.