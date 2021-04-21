Istanbul conference for the Afghan peace process postponed

F.P. Report

ANKARA: A much-anticipated Istanbul conference for the Afghan peace process has been postponed to a later date, and the efforts to achieve peace will continue, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“In view of recent developments, and after extensive consultations with the parties, it has been agreed to postpone the conference to a later date when conditions for making meaningful progress would be more favorable,” the ministry said in a joint statement.

“Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations will resolutely continue their earnest efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan,” it added.

It noted that Turkey, Qatar, and the UN had planned to co-convene a high-level conference in Istanbul on April 24-May 4, “with the participation of the representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban to add momentum to the negotiations that started in Doha last September to achieve a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

Also, an Afghan government spokesman declined comment on the matter.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Reuters in a text message that the group did not have any information about the postponement, and that he could not say anything about future dates for the conference post Ramadan.

Tolo news adds: The Taliban reportedly asked the US on Tuesday to ensure the release of its prisoners and the removal of UN sanctions on the Taliban’s leaders in exchange for the participation of the group in the Turkey conference, sources close to the group have told TOLOnews.

“It was good if the release of these 7,000 prisoners was made conditional on a ceasefire…if they accept the ceasefire—when these prisoners are released, then no war is there for them to fight,” said Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan.

Pakistan reportedly also made attempts to influence the Taliban to attend the Turkey conference, but the efforts failed.

“Tomorrow their (Pakistan) high level military and political delegation will visit Kabul and we will have deep discussions with them about improving bilateral ties,” said Daudzai.

The Istanbul conference has been delayed two times due to the denial of the Taliban.