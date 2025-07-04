Istanbul’s Asian side: Rising star of city’s culinary scene

Ilker Topdemir

In recent years, Istanbul has truly made a name for itself in the culinary world with its modern restaurants and innovative chefs. Local and international flavors presented with contemporary twists add remarkable richness to the city’s dining scene. Istanbul also holds great potential for gastronomic tourism, offering unforgettable culinary experiences to both local and international visitors, thus further fueling this segment of tourism. This week, I wanted to spotlight a few restaurants on the Asian side of the city.

Matmazel Eleni

Located in Suadiye on the Asian side of Istanbul, Matmazel Eleni is a tiny spot that effortlessly brings the soul of Athens right to your table. Half Greek, half Turkish, both in story and on the plate, this cozy restaurant fuses flavors from both sides of the Aegean. The decor carries subtle French touches, adding to its unique charm. Operating strictly by reservation, the space is no larger than a living room, yet it feels just as warm and intimate. Expect nostalgic Greek and Turkish tunes from the ‘90s in the background, cocktails that set a high bar from the start and flavors well above the neighborhood standards. Don’t miss the cacık, the sensational şaşlık, the sizzling herb dish, honey cheese börek, the Cretan specialties and baby calamari, all personal favorites. With impeccable service and a wonderful atmosphere, it’s no wonder Matmazel Eleni is packed every day of the week, from early evening until midnight.

Dishes served at Matmazel Eleni restaurant, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 28, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Lacivert Restaurant

Perched right under the magnificent Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, Lacivert occupies two elegant waterfront mansions with a sprawling terrace overlooking the Bosporus. They offer private boat shuttle ferries that carry guests across the strait from Rumeli Hisarı on the European side to Anadolu Hisarı on the Asian side, where the restaurant is located. In my view, there’s simply no rival in Istanbul when it comes to a place that delivers both exceptional flavors and a matchless view. Be sure to experience their Sunday open buffet brunch between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., a feast paired with a panorama you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

A view from the Lacivert restaurant, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 27, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Ali Ocakbaşı Suadiye

Reimagining the classic Turkish ocakbaşı, Ali Ocakbaşı offers a modern grill experience at some of Istanbul’s most prime locations. Committed to local produce and seasonal freshness, they serve regional recipes with innovative presentations, all cooked over wood fire for authentic aromas.

Traditional Turkish mezes served at Ali Ocakbaşı, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 27, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

From içli köfte to roasted vegetables, Adana kebab to lamb chops, everything is outstanding. Beyond taste, they take sustainability seriously by partnering with family farms and planting trees annually to offset their carbon footprint. With branches in Gümüşsuyu, Kuruçeşme, Karaköy and Suadiye, plus international outposts that help showcase Turkish cuisine globally, Ali Ocakbaşı invites guests to savor life at every hour of the day.

A view from Ali Ocakbaşı restaurant, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 26, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Maybe Gastrotheque

Hidden away from the crowds in Fenerbahçe, Maybe Gastrotheque is a breakfast haven inspired by leading world cuisines, interpreted through a Turkish lens. It might easily become a favorite for brunch enthusiasts. The pastrami toasted sandwich was our highlight, but everything we sampled was beautifully plated and delicious. Their coffee is particularly superb, clearly crafted by people who know what they’re doing. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A dessert served at Maybe Gastrotheque. (Courtesy of Maybe Gastrotheque)

Altkat Coffee

Tucked among ivy in Kadıköy since 2021, Altkat Coffee stands out with its top-notch brews, delectable pastries and nostalgic bohemian vibes. Regulars rave about the quality of the coffee and the genuinely attentive staff.

Altkat Coffee stands out with its top notch brews, delectable pastries and nostalgic bohemian vibes. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Recently listed among Moda’s best cafés, Altkat truly shines outdoors, where sipping coffee while watching the lively street scene offers the simple joy of feeling part of the city’s vibrant life.

