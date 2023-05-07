Istanbul’s Hacopoulos Mansion reopens as literature museum on Büyükada

Monitoring Desk

ISTANBUL : Nestled on Büyükada Island in Istanbul, the historic Hacopoulos Mansion has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging from restoration as the enchanting ‘Istanbul Büyükada Literature Museum Library’

Excerpts from the works and life stories of prominent literary names such as Reşat Nuri Güntekin, Melih Cevdet Anday, Zeyyat Selimoğlu and Sait Faik Abasıyanık are exhibited in the museum.

Attending the museum’s opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Özgül Özkan Yavuz said: “As of today, the number of libraries serving under our ministry has reached 1,275. We aim to commemorate the memory of poets and writers who have established a sense of belonging with our cities through ‘Literature Museum Libraries’ and strengthen their connection with readers.”

“The Islands have hosted many distinguished personalities from our literature and art world and have been a source of inspiration for their works. We are proud to achieve our goal of opening 100 new libraries on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of our Republic,” she added.

History of mansion

Hacopoulos Mansion, also known as Hacopulo Mansion, is a historic mansion built in the late 19th century by a Greek businessperson named Stephanos Hacopulo, a prominent figure in the Ottoman Empire’s shipping industry.

The mansion was designed by an Italian architect named Edoardo De Nari, who created several other prominent buildings in Istanbul, such as the Italian High School and the Pera Palace Hotel. Hacopoulos Mansion was built neoclassical, featuring a large garden, a swimming pool and a private dock.

Preserving memories

Yavuz stated that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism had implemented the Literature Museum Libraries project in 2011.

“With these libraries, we aim to preserve the memory of our poets and writers who have established a sense of belonging with our cities and to strengthen their connection with readers. Therefore, we conducted a meticulous study while creating our library collection. As a result, the collection includes the works of 92 writers who have lived in the Islands or mentioned the Islands in their works, studies on their lives and works, books, and manuscripts,” she said.

“There are items such as typewriters, drafts, books they read, fountain pens, and glasses belonging to our writers here. Their families donated these items to us, and we believe they will attract attention at the visit point. This library will become a small cultural center for the Islands,” she added.

Islands poet: Sait Faik

Sait Faik Abasıyanık was a Turkish writer widely regarded as one of the most prominent and influential writers of Turkish literature whose writing style is characterized by the simplicity, sensitivity, and depth of his observations about everyday life.

One of the most prominent themes in Sait Faik’s works is the Princes’ Islands, a group of nine small islands off the coast of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara. Sait Faik spent much of his life on Burgazada, one of the Princes’ Islands, and his works are deeply influenced by the island’s natural beauty and unique atmosphere.

In his short stories, Sait Faik often portrays the everyday lives of ordinary people on the island, capturing the beauty and simplicity of life in a small, close-knit community. A deep compassion and understanding mark his stories for his characters, who often struggle to come to terms with their hopes and dreams in the face of a complex and uncertain world.

Some of Sait Faik’s most famous works are set on the Princes’ Islands and in these stories, Sait Faik explores the themes of love, loss, isolation, and the search for meaning in life. He paints vivid and poignant pictures of life on the islands, capturing the islanders’ unique culture, customs and traditions with a keen eye for detail.

Sait Faik’s literary works have been widely translated into many languages, and he is considered one of the most influential figures in modern Turkish literature. His works continue to be studied and admired by scholars, writers, and readers worldwide, and his legacy as a master storyteller and chronicler of life on the Princes’ Islands continues to inspire new generations of writers and readers alike.

