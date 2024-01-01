‘It is fake and anti-people budget’: Opp

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub termed the federal budget as anti-people and said that the government didn’t consult any stakeholder.

Talking to media outside the parliament house after the budget speech of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the opposition leader said that the constitution was violated for the very first time in National Assembly during the presentation of budget. “I have presented four budgets in this house. These are fake documents as government didn’t mention the total volume of budget and its deficit,” said the opposition leader.

He added that the PTI government eliminated electricity loadshedding by 80 percent during its tenure. “The PPP has stabbed the government in the back as their MNAs didn’t want to participate in the budget session on Wednesday,” Ayub said.

MNA Ali Muhammad Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council said that the budget is anti-people as it doesn’t have anything for the masses. “The party that got majority in the house was thrown on the opposition benches. The budget was presented by those who reached parliament on Form-47,” said Ali Muhammad Khan.

Earlier, the opposition members protested in the National Assembly during the budget speech of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and raised slogans ‘Go Nawaz Go’. They surrounded the speaker’s dais while chanting slogans against the government.

The lawmakers hailing from the opposition benches also threw copies of the budget speech. Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi and Malik Sohail were seen giving protection to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the budget speech. Earlier, Finance Minister Aurangzeb unveiled the Rs18,877 billion federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, setting a GDP growth target of 3.6 percent and projecting an inflation rate of 12 percent.