‘It is judiciary responsibility to ensure protection of people’s rights’, CJP Nisar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has said that it is the responsibility of the judiciary to ensure protection of people’s rights.

Top judge said this while addressing at the fourth convocation of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here on Saturday. He claimed that so far he succeeded in fulfilling the promises I made as chief justice leave to the nation.

CJP added that it’s not the duty of the judiciary to start running hospitals, nor was it his job to visit them however it is our responsibility to intervene wherever the people rights were damaging.

The secret of the development of any country or society is to get education and provision of basic facilities to the common people, he added.

The chief justice lamented that every newborn in the country was in debt, while every citizen was under a Rs1,26,000 debt. “Our resources are fast depleting while the country’s population is increasing,” he said, adding that water graph has been dropping day by day.

He emphasized the need for paying attention to resolving the issues facing the people and explained he took suo motu notice of the issues concerning people.

He said mineral water companies were using seven billion gallons of water for free. For the first time, he added, he issued directives for imposing tax on the use of water by them.