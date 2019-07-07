It is PTI’s right to form government in Sindh: PTI leader

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman on Sunday said that his party would also form government in Sindh like Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, he said that there would be change [Tabdeeli] in Sindh, adding that they would not adopt unethical and undemocratic way.

The PTI leader said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has started a new drama in the name of APC. They [PPP-led Sindh government], who have been in power in the province for the last 11 years, didn’t think of resolving issues facing the general public.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that it is PTI’s right to form government in Sindh, adding if not today, there would change in Sindh in six months.

The PTI leaders went on to say that the provincial government has spent whole budget of the health sector. “PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should visit Larkana where Aids has spread, they added.