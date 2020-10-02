It takes a village to decarbonize car travel

F.P Report

WASHINGTON (AXIOS): Electric cars get lots of attention (including in this newsletter!), but new analysis provides sobering numbers that show why EVs are not, as the authors say, a “silver bullet” for wringing emissions out of passenger travel.

Why it matters: The paper in Nature Climate Change arrives as officials in California, the country’s largest auto market, are pledging aggressive regulations to ramp up EV sales.

Joe Biden’s energy plan has EV provisions too, including expanded consumer tax credits and a goal of 500,000 public charging stations deployed in a decade.

How it works: It models a long-term CO2 “budget” for U.S. light-duty vehicles that represents that sector’s contribution to an emissions pathway consistent with holding temperature rise to 2°C above preindustrial levels.

Threat level: Current policies are nowhere close to putting passenger vehicle emissions on track to meet that budget, it concludes.

Using EVs alone to right the ship would be daunting, to say the least. Sales are growing, but right now they’re about a percent of the total vehicles on U.S. roads.

Closing the sector’s CO2 “mitigation gap” with EVs alone would require 90% of the U.S. fleet to be electric by 2050, they find.

The authors note that this exceeds even optimistic projections and would mean more than 350 million EVs on the roads in 2050.

The bottom line: The paper concludes that a “wide range” of policies are needed to slash vehicle emissions, including electrification but also very stringent efficiency standards, better mass transit and more.