Italian Defence Chief calls on COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence General Staff Italian Armed Forces Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarter on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced military cooperation in the fields of training and counter terrorism domains were discussed.

The COAS said Pakistan values its relations with Italy, and earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations, while forging strong defence cooperation based on common interests. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to reciprocate with further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence General Staff Italian Armed Forces Admiral Giuseppe CAVO DRAGONE also met Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two countries were discussed, said a Pakistan Air Force statement. The visiting dignitary vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He further said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two sides. The Air Chief reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Italy and Pakistan. Both the dignitaries also agreed to further revitalize defence ties including training and indigenous production.

