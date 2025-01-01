Italian foreign minister to present aid package during Syria visit

ROME (AFP): Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Wednesday he would travel to Syria Friday where he plans to announce an initial development aid package for the country ravaged by years of war.

Tajani’s trip follows those by his French and German counterparts, who visited the Syrian capital last week to meet Syria’s new leaders after they toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive last month.

“It is essential to preserve territorial integrity and prevent (Syria’s) territory from being exploited by terrorist organizations and hostile actors,” Tajani told parliament.

Western powers have been cautiously hoping for greater stability in Syria, a decade after the war triggered a major refugee crisis that shook up European politics.

Tajani did not provide any details about what he called a “first package of aid for cooperation and development.”

Tajani said he would push Syria’s transitional government to pursue an “inclusive political process” that “recognizes and enhances the role of Christians as citizens with full rights.”

Ahead of his trip, Tajani is set Thursday to meet with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Britain and the United States over the Syria situation, with the drafting of a new constitution and Syria’s economic recovery on the agenda.

The EU’s foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, was expected in Rome for the meeting.