Italian journalist Cecilia Sala detained by Tehran authorities

TEHRAN (AFP): An Italian journalist has been arrested by police in Iran, the country’s foreign ministry announced in a statement on Friday.

The Italian embassy and consulate in Tehran said it was following the case of Cecilia Sala, and Rome’s ambassador to Tehran, Paola Amadei visited her to check on the conditions in which she was being held.

According to La Repubblica, the journalist had been in Iran for about 10 days and was preparing to return to Italy when she was detained.

She arrived in Iran with a journalist’s visa and had published several reports about changes in the country after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad in Syria, the daily added.