Italian Navy carrier strike group visits Karachi

KARACHI: The Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group comprising Aircraft Carrier ITS CAVOUR and Frigate ITS ALPINO, arrived in Karachi on a three-day visit followed by a bilateral exercise. Upon arrival in Karachi, the Italian Navy ships were warmly welcomed by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and the Ambassador of Italy.

Following the arrival, an Italian delegation led by the Ambassador of Italy, Marilina ARMELLIN, along with Rear Admiral Stefano BARBIERI, Capability Director of the Italian Defence General Staff, called on Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including interoperability, avenues for future collaboration to enhance regional maritime security and defense cooperation were discussed.

Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi also visited ITS CAVOUR and was briefed about the Aircraft Carrier’s capabilities by Commanding Officer Captain Francesco FAGNANI. The capabilities of Italian defence industries were also showcased in a Defence Industries Exhibition held onboard ITS ALPINO.

ITS CAVOUR also hosted a comprehensive brief for Pakistani media. During the media brief, Ambassador of Italy, Capability Director of Italian Defence General Staff, and Commander of the Carrier Strike Group endorsed the role of Pakistan Navy in regional maritime security and highlighted the importance of interoperability between the two navies.