ROME (Reuters) : Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that trade tariffs announced by the United States were a mistake but their impact should not be overestimated and the reaction needed to be carefully considered.

“We must not fuel alarmism, it’s not a catastrophe,” Meloni said in an interview on Italian state television station RAI.

“I’m not convinced that the best way to respond to tariffs is with other tariffs,” she added.