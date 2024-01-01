Italy ready to engage with Syria, urges ‘maximum caution’: PM

ROME (Agencies): Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday her country was ready to engage with Syria’s new leadership but urged “maximum caution,” particularly over their treatment of Christians.

She said the opposition forces who seized power from Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive would be judged on their attitude towards minorities.

“Italy… is ready to engage with the new Syrian leadership, obviously in the context of assessments and actions shared with European and international partners,” Meloni told parliament.

“The first signs seem encouraging but maximum caution is needed. Words must be followed by actions and we will judge the new Syrian authorities on their actions.

“The decisive element will be the attitude towards ethnic and religious minorities.

“I am thinking in particular about Christians, who have already paid a very high price and have too often been the object of persecution.”

Italy earlier this summer reopened its embassy in Damascus, becoming the first Group of Seven (G7) nation to do so.

Rome holds the rotating presidency of the G7 this year.