Italy summons Iran ambassador over arrest of Italian journalist in Tehran

ROME (Agencies): Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Thursday summoned the Iranian ambassador to Rome over the detention of an Italian journalist, held in isolation since her arrest in Tehran two weeks ago.

“The government, as it has from the first day of Cecilia Sala’s arrest, is working tirelessly to bring her home, and we demand that all her rights be respected,” Tajani posted on X.

“We will not leave Cecilia and her parents’ side until her release.”

Sala, 29, travelled to Iran on December 13 on a journalist’s visa and was arrested on December 19 for “violating the law of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” according to Iran’s culture ministry, which oversees and accredits foreign journalists in Iran.

She is being kept in isolation, sleeping on the floor in a cell with the lights permanently on, Sala told her family in a phone call Wednesday, according to Italian media reports.

Rome’s ambassador to Tehran, Paola Amadei, has visited Sala but a care package she gave officials for the Italian reporter – including an eye mask to help her sleep and sanitary products – has not been handed over, Italian media said.

Tajani has denounced her arrest as “unacceptable” but said efforts to free her from Tehran’s Evin prison are complicated.

Sala’s arrest occurred days after the United States and Italy arrested two Iranian nationals over export violations linked to a deadly attack on American servicemen. The timing has sparked speculation that her detention might be a retaliatory move by Tehran.

Over the years, Iran’s security forces have detained dozens of foreigners and dual nationals, often accusing them of espionage or security-related offenses. Rights groups have criticized Iran for using such arrests to extract diplomatic concessions, a claim Tehran denies.

Sala last posted on X on December 17 with a link to a podcast entitled “A Conversation on Patriarchy in Tehran.” She had previously reported from Ukraine on its war with Russia, an ally of Iran.