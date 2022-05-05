Italy will provide Ukraine with air defense systems

ROME (RIA Novosti): Ita-ly intends to provide Ukr-aine with short-range air d-efense systems, mortars an-d artillery shells, said Def-ense Minister Lorenzo G-uerini.

On Thursday, he delivered an informational message at a joint meeting of the defense commissions of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, which was de-dicated to the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine. According to him, the Ital-ian authorities have developed two interdepartmental decrees signed by the Mini-ster of Defense, the heads of the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Finance, “which determined the type and number of military systems and means to support and strengthen the defensive efforts of Ukraine.”

“Italian assistance, whose technical details are classified, provides for anti-tank weapons, short-range air defense systems, mortars, artillery shells, communication devices and personal protective equipment and survival kits,” the minister said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and, as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.

