Italy’s foreign minister to visit Israel, Palestine

ROME (AFP): Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will visit Israel and Palestinian territories now that a long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza has come into effect, his office said Sunday.

Tajani will travel Monday to “Israel and Palestine” to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, it said in a statement.

“The entry into force of the agreement offers a historic opportunity for the Israeli people, for the Palestinian people and for the entire region,” Tajani said.

“I will confirm to the Israeli and Palestinian authorities the Italian government’s commitment to alleviate the painful conditions of the civilian population that has suffered so much,” he said.

“Our humanitarian interventions will continue and be further strengthened,” he added.

Tajani will stress Italy’s “attention” to “post-war reconstruction in Gaza.”

He will also co-chair with Israel’s Saar a meeting with the business community “to illustrate investment opportunities between the two countries, within the framework of growth diplomacy initiatives.”

“Investments built with a presence not only in Israel but throughout the region will help stabilize the area,” Tajani said.

Meanwhile, UK foreign office said Britain “welcomes” the expected release of British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari after she was named as one of the three women to be released Sunday under a ceasefire deal.

“The UK government welcomes the reports that British national Emily Damari is on the list of hostages to be released by Hamas today. We stand ready to support her upon her release,” the foreign office said in a statement.