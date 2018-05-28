Italy’s Molinari wins PGA Chamionship

LONDON (Agencies): Italy’s Francesco Molinari has won the PGA Championship at Wentworth by two shots from fellow overnight leader Rory McIlroy.

Last year’s runner-up Molinari finished on 17 under after a final-day 68. Northern Ireland’s McIlroy, winner in 2014, carded a two-under-par 70 on Sunday to finish second at the European Tour’s flagship event. Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard and defending champion Alex Noren from Sweden tied third, a shot further back.

Bjerregaard, who bogeyed the first, carded the round of the day with a seven-under 65. Matthew Fitzpatrick was the best-placed Englishman, finishing with an eagle on the 18th to move to 10 under in a tie for eighth alongside compatriot Ross Fisher. Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell was a shot further back, one ahead of Ireland’s Shane Lowry and 21-year-old Sam Horsfield. The 2017 Race to Dubai champion, Tommy Fleetwood, finished on seven under, tied with Ian Poulter and Paul Casey, while Lee Westwood ended at six under after a final-round 74. Molinari, who only hit two bogeys in his four rounds this week, was barely tested by McIlroy during the final round. McIlroy, the world number eight, had led by three shots at the halfway stage but was pegged back after a 71 on Saturday. It was a procession for world number 32 Molinari on Sunday as he went through the front nine in three under par. McIlroy was level through nine, struggling to attack the leader. He missed fairways and greens, and failed to set up birdie chances.

