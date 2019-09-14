ITF says Pakistan-India Davis Cup tie to be held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said the upcoming Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India has been rescheduled for the week commencing November 15 in Islamabad.

The ITF in its statement regarding the Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India said, “The Davis Cup Committee has determined that the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India will be rescheduled for the week commencing 25 November in Islamabad. The Pakistan Tennis Federation has until 19 September to confirm the precise dates of the two-day tie.

“The ITF will continue to monitor the security situation in Pakistan with the host nation and our independent security advisors,” it added.

The ITF had postponed this month’s Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India under “exceptional circumstances” following a rise in political tensions between the two countries.

The ITF had said the decision was taken following an in-depth security review by independent security advisors.

The tennis body had earlier expressed confidence on security arrangements in Pakistan. However, the Indian Tennis authorities were insisting on not travelling to Pakistan due to present circumstances.