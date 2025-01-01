Ithra Children’s Festival inspires creativity, curiosity

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Ithra, on Monday launched its inaugural Children’s Festival, themed “What If?”, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The festival combines creativity, learning, play, and exploration in an interactive setting to foster critical thinking, nurture imagination, and develop essential skills.

Running until July 26 at Ithra’s headquarters in Dhahran, the festival offers 50 activities designed to spark curiosity and inspire creative thinking.

These include hands-on workshops, live performances, water and family challenges, art spaces that encourage exploration and questioning, and a book exchange where children can swap books.

An interactive exhibition allows children to transform large white models into colorful artworks using foam tubes, the SPA reported.

The festival will also host the fifth Children’s Book Fair from July 14-19, featuring 20 local and international publishers specializing in children’s and young adult literature.

This year’s fair highlights South Korea as the guest of honor, with book signings, panel discussions, workshops, and opportunities to meet experts.

Courtesy: arabnews