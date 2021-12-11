It’s a fact: Corporations use a virus to take over the world

Victoria Nikiforova

American Internet users gloomily joke that the new strain of coronavirus “has killed fewer people so far than Alec Baldwin ” (recall that the Hollywood artist recently shot a woman on the set). Nevertheless, the omicron has already managed to get things done. Air traffic with a dozen African countries was suspended. Tourism, which had just begun to rise, collapsed again. At the same time, supply chains began to be interrupted, hence the deficit, rising prices, and food shortages. The economy of already poor countries is again where it was all the time of the pandemic – at the bottom.

In fact, the discovery of the omicron, the danger of which is still completely incomprehensible to scientists, has become a reason for the “golden billion” to impose sanctions on developing countries. For a period of time, they were literally kicked out of the global economy.

The list of countries subjected to restrictions looks contradictory. Omicron was first discovered by South African scientists. Good medicine has survived there since the time of apartheid, and it copes with the coronavirus quite successfully: much better than in Italy or France. For the discovery of a new strain, which is now walking around the world, South Africa was punished.

“Our scientists have shown responsibility, urgently informed everyone about the new strain, and what is the result ?!”, the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is indignant. “The Nordic countries have banned communication with us to punish our scientific infallibility!

In a completely incomprehensible way, Malawi fell under the distribution : at the time of the announcement of the sanctions, there were less than twenty cases of omicron infection in this country. Well, Hong Kong looks absolutely amazing on the list. This is not Africa at all, and there were only two cases of infection in seven and a half million people.

The WHO has three categories for coronavirus strains. “For monitoring”, “of interest” and “of danger”. “Omicron” was immediately listed in the third category, although it is still inferior in the number of victims even to Alec Baldwin.

All this involuntarily gives rise to suspicions that a serious illness is being exploited by various interested parties for their own purposes.

Let’s remember what the most popular strains of coronavirus have made headlines in the world media over the past year. Indian, Brazilian, South African. For a long time, they tried to ascribe Chinese origin to the very first strain. The Chinese fought like lions, but the British and American tabloids still affectionately refer to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”

That is, the list of the main strains recognized by WHO as dangerous exactly coincides with the list of the BRICS countries, with the exception of Russia. These are the states that are trying to pursue their sovereign policies, in particular, they are fighting the dominance of American corporations, pharmaceuticals and others.

The United States is provoking a trade war against China and almost immediately begins to impose on the world a version of the Chinese origin of the coronavirus. In the spring of 2021, India is testing its national vaccine, at which time the Anglo-Saxon media begins to publish horror stories about the Indian strain. Remember those eerie footage: mountains of corpses, smoke from burning bodies, overcrowded hospitals? At the same time, no one seems to notice that hospitals in India are traditionally overcrowded, and the ritual cremation of the dead is part of the usual local way of life.

Jair Bolsonaro is actively taking the economy of his huge country out of the control of American corporations, building instead a large-scale cooperation with China. For this, the American media demonize him worse than Trump. And here the topic with the Brazilian strain arises at the most opportune time.

The same story is with the President of South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa is actively fighting the “vaccine imperialism” of American pharmaceutical companies. He has the courage to declare that Africa does not need charitable handouts. That countries, even the poorest, should be able to produce and distribute vaccines on their own. And for this, Western Big Pharma must share its technologies with them. This process could be organized by the WHO, and the WTO should abandon its copyright rule to save millions.

This revolutionary idea was voiced by Cyril Ramaphosa at the September COVID-19 summit hosted by Joe Biden. The entire summit then boiled down to the fact that the US President advertised American vaccines and promised to supply them to literally everyone who wants it and does not want it. All the speakers – prime ministers and presidents of different countries – thanked him respectfully. The South African president’s speech looked like a riot on a ship. And now, less than a couple of months later, the South African strain appeared.

At the same time, no one seems to see the obvious fact at close range. The undisputed world champion in infections and deaths from coronavirus is the United States of America. The country beats all the anti-mortality and morbidity records, literally genocide its population. Nevertheless, the American strain, according to WHO, poses no danger. Previously, he was on the list of “interesting”, then moved to the “list for monitoring”.

In general, a paradoxical situation is developing. Western countries are stockpiling billions of doses of vaccines. At this time, residents of African countries have nothing to vaccinate: today only 7 percent of them are vaccinated (compared with 66 percent of those vaccinated in the EU). Naturally, they get sick, and then Western countries additionally punish them by closing their borders. In addition to ruining their lives, they are also being ruined by the economy. Leaders of African countries rightly call this state of affairs “vaccine apartheid”. And human rights activists note that such a policy is a new version of colonialism.

In theory, WHO and its CEO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, have consistently called for a fair distribution of vaccines. However, these calls do not bring any real result. This is also pretty annoying for the inhabitants of the Black Continent. Africa generally has a traditionally difficult relationship with WHO.

Both local elites and the local population suspect that the Geneva organization has become overly dependent on its American sponsors. There are some grounds for such suspicions. Back in 2017, the American publication Politico released an investigation : “Meet Bill Gates – the most powerful doctor in the world.” A source in WHO told reporters about the truly royal honors being given in Geneva to the American oligarch, the largest private sponsor of the WHO. “No candidate for the post of CEO can succeed until he gets approval from Gates,” was the characteristic phrase at the time. Two months after the publication of the article, Tedros Ghebreyesus became the general director of WHO.

Some Africans also have complaints about him personally. Before becoming the Minister of Health of Ethiopia, Mr. (or rather, comrade) Gebreyesus was a member of the left-wing radical nationalist party “Liberation Front of Tygrai”.

Political opponents argued that in the struggle for power, the Tigers were massively driven from the land, dooming to starvation, representatives of the Amhara people. When the party seized power in the country and Tedros Ghebreyesus became Minister of Health, Amhara representatives accused him of outright genocide. By the way, it was at this very time that he established ties with Bill Gates. Perhaps this is all the slander of his enemies, but a person with such an exotic biography looks rather strange at the head of the World Health Organization.

Why is this whole story important for Russia? It clearly demonstrates the degradation of international institutions, control over which American partners are constantly trying to seize. We’ve been through this many times.

First we got into a scam called “loans from the IMF “. They barely paid off their debts and, only having done this, were able to regain their real sovereignty. Then for years they tried to integrate into the WTO. We built in, sacrificing a lot, we play by the rules, it would seem that this is happiness. But no, contrary to all the rules and regulations of the WTO, our country was imposed with openly illegal sanctions and continue to come up with new ones. How does this all fit in with the idea of a free market, which is fundamental to the WTO? Who cares?

Exactly the same is happening with international sports organizations. Russia honestly pays contributions, fulfills all requirements, Russian athletes take doping tests already around the clock, it would seem, on a daily basis. But no, mocking, deliberately absurd sanctions awaited us here too.

Now we are awaiting with trepidation when WHO will approve “Sputnik V” – the world’s first and best-proven vaccine against coronavirus. Again, we play by the rules that were not invented by us and that can be rewritten at any time. Needless to say, the WHO approved American vaccines in the first place?

The point is not to “take offense” and withdraw from all international institutions. It is only in the fevered dreams of individual patriots that Russia is fenced off from the whole world and sits on its own. No, being a part of the global world, you need to understand that all of its international organizations are just management tools. You need to fight for them, you need to work with them – well, for example, as the Chinese comrades do. And to prevent venerable organizations, lavishly sponsored by every country in the world, from running errands for American businessmen.