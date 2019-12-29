It’s a man’s world, but not for Pashtun woman’s arrow

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: It is not coincidence that in the past men of noble birth were trained in letters and archery – both require perfect precision. It is not coincidence either that no one understands it better than a young woman who has successfully pierced her way to respect in male-dominated society.

Marksmanship is not just proof of manliness, but also an integral part of Pashtun tradition. Mukha, a traditional archery sport, has for centuries engaged men of all ages and backgrounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

But archery is not about power and muscles. “It is a technical sport, it needs focus and calmness,” says Sara Khan who in 2016 founded the first archery school in the province, the Pakhtunkhwa Archery Club.

It is not an elitist sport, but it is not cheap – a bow costs about Rs350,000, one arrow some Rs2,000. Khan knows very well that not all of 21 her trainees would be able to pay the price. She equips them with bows and arrows free of charge.

Born in Sakhakot in Malakand district, the 36-year old came to Peshawar to study Urdu literature. Having graduated from the University of Peshawar, she devoted herself completely to archery. She has been training it since childhood, on courses organized by the Pakistan Army.

“My parents have no sons, so I pretended to be their boy, and they are proud of my unique profession,” she joked during an interview with Arab News. “I still remember how difficult it was in the beginning, with hurdles created by men. But my father fully supported me. I showed to every (male) opponent that women can do what they do,” she said.

Khan’s disciples train on the lush green lawn of Peshawar Sports Complex. Every afternoon, she attends to her male and female students, who this year won third prize at the National Games.

“Senior players shoot 70 and junior 35 arrows every day, and this practice makes them fit for matches,” Khan said, adding that during the games they won with “very strong and well-equipped teams.”

Meanwhile, Khan herself is winning with her patriarchal society’s pride and prejudice. “I am a kind of spectacle, but it never dejected me,” she said.

“Our coach is honest to her profession and during practice she doesn’t accept any excuses. It is unique that in Peshawar a woman teaches (men) how to hit the target,” said 29-year-old Waqas Ahmad, professional swimmer and Khan’s archery student.

He used to see the sport as belonging to man’s world only, but Khan changed his perspective. Not only his.

“It’s an amazing experience to learn the oldest weapon-based martial art from a woman,” said another student, 43-year-old Wajahat Ali. “Sara Khan is an inspirational personality and role model for women across the country. She proves that women can be good leaders.”