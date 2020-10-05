It’s Not Just Testing Alone, That Can Help

MONITORING DESK

Testing is just about the only coronavirus intervention the White House embraced. And though testing is essential, it’s not enough, on its own, to contain the virus.

Testing basically worked, in this particular outbreak — it identified multiple infected people, including the president, who can now isolate and avoid infecting others.

But testing is just information: It tells you who has the virus. If you don’t do anything with that information, then testing won’t help you control the virus. Sen. Ron Johnson, for example, tested positive and then went to a public event anyway.

And it has gaps. Testing will tell you whether you’ve come into contact with someone who has the virus, and can help you avoid doing so.

But that’s just not enough, without also using the tools — like masks and social distancing — that can help reduce your risk of infection if you do come into contact with someone who hasn’t tested positive yet.

“It’s not sensitive enough. It’s not going to find enough cases. You’re going to miss too many, and then when you don’t have many other layers of protection, you’re hosed,” Jha said.

