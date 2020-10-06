“Its not US vs China, Its freedom vs Tyranny”: Pompeo

F.P. Report

TOKYO: Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State had a conversation with the Japanese local media. The statement regarding Pom-peo’s views was released by U.S. State Department on October 6, 2020.

The Secretary of State Pompeo also informed the media regarding the health of President Donald Trump. He said that President is recovering and seems to be doing well.

Secretary of State was questioned by the press regarding the important issues that will be discussed on Pompeo’s visit to Japan and how significant is U.S-Japan alliance that has compelled Pompeo to visit Tokyo.

Pompeo said that there are mainly “two reasons” that compelled him to visit Tokyo. The first reason was electoral win of Prime Minister Suga and for that he came to congratulate him.

The second reason cited by Pompeo was the long-scheduled meeting with the foreign ministers from India, from Japan, from Australia, and U.S. itself.

This meeting was crucial for discussing important issues of the Indo-Pacific region.The meeting with foreign ministers of these countries was important to make sure that the Indo-Pacific region remains open, free and rule of law is respected. He further went on to highlight threats posed by Chinese Communist Party to the democratic system and freedom of people. He said that for these looming challenges a meeting with U.S. allies in Indo-Pacific was necessary.

Secretary of State Pompeo expressed gratitude for Japan for hosting them. He said that during the COVID-19 it’s hard to host foreign visitors.

He also said that, U.S. is confident, particularly after holding meeting, and believes that these four countries (India, Japan, Australia, and U.S.) will succeed in leading towards a more prosperous world and a prosperous region by countering the threat of China.

He called for united actions against China as the world has sat on the threat from China for an awfully long time. It’s high time to unite against this threat in a serious way, he said.

While answering to a question regarding the human rights abuses in Hong Kong, it is being said that Taiwan might be the next victim of human rights abuses. He was asked to clarify U.S. stance on Taiwan and threat being posed to Taiwan from China.

The Secretary of State added that the “Chinese Communist Party refusing to live up to its commitments”, “the basic commitment it made to the people of Hong Kong that for 50 years they would be permitted to have one country but two systems, to live with some modicum of freedom”. He further lambasted CCP by saying that, U.S. is closely watching the scenario. He added that this is not United States versus China. This is “freedom versus Tyranny”.

Currently the world has two options of system to be rules by. He said that either the world will be ruled by use of coercive power and military to bully strategy or the world will be rules by a rule-based system that protects freedom and democracy.

He further added that, this is not a rivalry between the United States and China.

The question is about the “soul of the world”.

Pompeo emphasized that the question is wither to be rules by a system supports coercive totalitarian regimes such as China or adopt a system that is rules-based international order system such as in U.S.

While answering to the question regarding U.S. allies in current situation, he said that it’s important that we cooperate and work together, have a shared picture,

Pompeo further added that this cooperation is not necessary for these four countries but equally necessary for all the ASEAN countries. There is need to understand the depth of challenges, he said.

Pompeo further added, “I’m confident that these four countries will be real leaders in pushing back against the Chinese model”, for how to respond to this virus.

He added by saying that this alliance will develop real solutions, real health care security solutions to combat COVID-19 that the Chinese Communist Party foisted upon the world by covering up this virus.

Pointing out on China during COVID-19 pandemic, Pompeo said they chose to disappear journalists and hide doctors and deceive the world from what they knew was an enormous threat.

These steps taken by China resulted in huge impact on whole world as the number of cases are rising and are causing huge psychological and economic damage to the people.

While answering to the military operation conducted by South China Sea, Pompeo said that, weakness provokes bullies, that are appeasement rewards those who act in ways that are coercive and use military might as opposed to diplomatic tools to resolve conflict.

Pompeo also highlighted that the people inside China, too, are being treated very badly for the vast , the forced sterilization of women in Xinjiang or the inability of Mongolians inside of China to simply be who they want to be.

Pompeo was questioned about the role of Japan that it can play as an ally under such circumstances; he said that U.S. and Japan are working together with cooperation in this regard.

He added that, U.S. supports multilateral institutions and today this alliance is a proof that U.S. supports multilateral institution that result in good outcomes and functional outcomes.

Improved relationship between Japan and India, improved relationships between Japan and Australia, all of these things, the economic relationships, the diplomatic relationships, the security relationships , those build out networks that can keep these nations free and secure, he added.

While talking about the Japan’s financial support for American troops in Japan and expectation of U.S. to ask Japan to pay remains a question. Pompeo said that, conversation on this matter will take place in over the months and weeks between the U.S. government and Japanese government.

Pompeo ended his discussion by saying that, U.S. is confident that U.S. and Japan will be good partners and will work alongside each other to get outcomes that two countries need.

Pompeo said that, both the countries will share tax and will share the burden.