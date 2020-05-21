It’s official, there will be no Met Gala this year

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Back in March, it was announced that the 2020 Met Gala had been postponed “indefinitely” due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which has been closed since mid March, announced today that the Met Gala, which typically takes place on the first Monday of May, has been canceled for 2020.

In a statement, the museum said that the gala, often called “fashion’s biggest night,” had been canceled “due to the global health crisis.”

Instead, the museum’s Spring 2020 exhibition, “About Time: Fashion and Duration” – which would have set the theme for the night – is slated to run from Oct 29 to Feb 7, 2021.

“The Met has endured much in its 150 years, and today continues as a beacon of hope for the future. This museum is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to offer comfort, inspiration, and community. As we endure these challenging and uncertain times, we are encouraged by looking forward to the day when we can once again welcome all to enjoy The Met’s collection and exhibitions,” president of the museum Daniel H. Weiss said in a statement.

Additionally, the statement said that the museum had plans to re-open by mid-August.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)