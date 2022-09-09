It’s our duty to help our people: Senator Zehri

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The Focal Person of Balochistan Government for Flood Victims, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri has said that with the cooperation and help of brother and friendly countries, the victims will be able to recover quickly and resettle in their homes.

She expressed these views while expressing her thoughts on the occasion of dispatching ration and other relief items to Tehsil Duriji, Lohi and adjoining Goths.

She said that very soon with the help and cooperation of the federal and provincial governments and friendly countries, the difficulties faced in the relief and rehabilitation works will be overcome and soon they will be able to resettle the affected people in their homes.

She said that the whole of Balochistan has been severely affected by the recent stormy and destructive rains and floods and we along with government missionaries are working tirelessly for the immediate relief and rehabilitation of the people of Balochistan.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said that the relief goods have started arriving from brotherly and friendly countries, which we welcome. She thanked Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, France, Germany, Turkey, Iran, United Arab Emirates and other friendly countries and said that the aid sent by friendly countries will play an important role in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

She said that we personally distributed tents, rations and other necessities in different parts of the province according to our ability. There is no political point-scoring or personal interest involved behind this welfare work, but behind all this work was only the passion of serving the suffering humanity and providing immediate help to the homeless people devastated by rains and floods, being the daughter of Balochistan.

I had a duty and these relief activities will continue despite the difficulties. Senator Samina Zahri said that like Lasbela and other affected areas, rations and other relief materials are distributed to the affected Goths and tehsils in the said areas.

The flood victims of Hub, Lasbela, Othal and other areas and public circles praised the relief activities of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri and Mir Ali Hassan Zehri and said that Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri and Mir Ali Hassan Zehri personally praised the flood victims.

They personally visited all the affected areas and took immediate steps to solve our problems while getting aware of our problems. We are thankful to Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri and Mir Ali Hasan Zehri for providing us with safe shelter, ration and other essential items. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said on the occasion that Balochistan is our home and it is our duty to help our people. We only made a small effort to fulfill our duty.

She said that as the focal person of Balochistan for flood victims, I am in contact with the provincial and federal government and friendly countries for more aid for Balochistan. With courage, this natural calamity will be fully controlled and the victims will be able to rebuild their houses and settle down very soon Insha Allah.