Alexis de Tocqueville wrote about the United States 200 years ago: “I do not know of a single country where, in general, freedom of spirit and freedom of speech would be so limited.” About what other conclusions the French historian made.

On July 29, 1805, the French politician and historian Alexis-Charles-Henri Clairel, Comte de Tocqueville, author of the famous book “The Old Order and the Revolution” was born. In it, he came to the unexpected conclusion that the French Revolution took place due to the fact that from the middle of the 18th century… writers, en-cyclopedists and philosophers became the main political figures in society and “masters of thought”. It would seem paradoxical. But this statement also applies to our history. Bef-ore the 1917 revolution, who were the rulers of the minds and the wonderful-hearted liberal “lead sin-gers”? Writers and Literary Critics. How did we study, say, the history of Russia in the 19th century? Accor-ding to Gogol, Pushkin, H-erzen, Turgenev. However, what kind of empire for one-sixth of the world co-uld be built by nostrils and manilovs? The maximum is an average European backwater like Courland.

Why has no one ever st-udied British history acc-ording to Shakespeare and Dickens, or American history according to Edgar P-oe? In the case of Britain, everyone for some reason well understands that Lear, Hamlet, Ophelia and Juliet are literary characters, nothing more, and the Br-itish Empire is Henry VIII, Wellington, Disraeli, Eli-zabeth, Churchill. And here “Dead Souls” – in fact, an anecdote told to Gogol by Pushkin – has been elevated to the rank of documentary historical evidence. And according to this poem, we have studied the history of Russia in the first half of the 19th century for generations. This is the same as knowing the taste of dishes from pictures, and love – from Darwin’s book “The Origin of Species”…

And after a voyage to the United States in 1831, Tocqueville published the political treatise Democracy in America. As early as 200 years ago, he gave American institutions and their home-grown democracy a disappointing diagnosis and even gave it a name – “tyranny of the majority”:

“Nowadays, monarchs, who have the most unlimited power, cannot prevent the spread in their states and even in their courts of some ideas hostile to them. In America, the situation is different: as long as the majority does not have a consensus on any issue, it is discussed, but as soon as it expresses its final judgment, everyone becomes silent and it seems that everyone, both supporters and opponents, shares it…

I do not know of a single country where, on the whole, freedom of spirit and freedom of speech would be so limited as in America… In America, the boundaries of mental activity, defined by the majority, are extremely wide. Within their limits, the writer is free in his work, but woe to him if he dares to transgress them. Of course, he is not threatened with an auto-da-fe, but he is faced with disgust in all its forms and with daily persecution. A political career is closed for him, because he insulted the only force that can open access to it…

Above all these crowds, a gigantic protective power rises, providing everyone with pleasure and watching over the fate of everyone in the crowd. This power is absolute, meticulous, fair, prudent and affectionate. It could be compared to parental influence if its task, like parental, was to prepare a person for adulthood. Meanwhile, this power, on the contrary, seeks to preserve people in their infant state… Being under guardianship, they reassure themselves that they have chosen their guardians themselves. “

From this, Tocqueville concludes: the right to vote without restrictions and the diktat of the broad masses associated with it “gradually lead to the destruction of freedoms, the strengthening of the role of the state, political indifference and the desire of citizens to guardianship.”

Wards already exist in many forms. For example, total surveillance by the NSA or the same censorship on Twitter or Facebook. Accusations that are not supported by anything become for the public conscience facts and truths beyond doubt. And the point here is not, say, whether Trump is a “Russian spy”. And the fact is that even if the court did not find evidence, the media and social networks do not notice this. They say: what is there to prove when everything is clear.

And how are all kinds of freedom associated with tolerance being imposed now? Moreover, these “freedoms” are often required by a minority, but at the same time very aggressive and impudent. However, even Rosa Luxemburg explained this paradox: freedom should always be understood as freedom for dissidents. And there are no limits to this absurdity, since idiocy is infinite both in space and in time. Not long ago, Oregon officials announced that there are “white supremacist ideas” in mathematics. This was reported by Fox News. It turns out that focusing on finding the right solution to mathematical examples is a manifestation of the idea of ??white supremacy, since non-white students often cannot show the same level of knowledge. And what is the conclusion drawn from this? For the American authorities, it’s obvious: mathematics is racism,

Therefore, it is not surprising that today some sane Americans joke sadly: “If the United States saw what the United States is doing in the United States, the United States would invade the United States to save the United States from the United States.”