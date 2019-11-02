It’s treasonous to incite people to arrest PM, says Aitzaz

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Aitzaz Ahsan has condemned as ‘treasonous’ a statement from JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in which he appeared to be inciting people to arrest the prime minister.

The politico-religious cleric – who is camping in the capital along with thousands of his supporters – on Friday set a two-day ultimatum for Imran Khan to resign or else people would swarm the Prime Minister House to arrest him.

Premier Imran has snubbed the demand for his resignation, while the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move the court against the “treasonous statement” of Maulana Fazl.

The JUI-F enjoys the backing of major political parties – the PPP and the PML-N in particular – as Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif, among others, shared the stage with Maulana Fazl on Friday and offered him their unequivocal support.

PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, however, said it was JUI-F’s political show. The Pakistan Peoples Party cannot own an event which women are not allowed to attend or where the ‘religion card’ is used for political gain, he added.

“Is it not treasonous to say that a lashkar can go and arrest the prime minister irrespective of who he is?” Senator Aitzaz asked while speaking in a television talk show on Saturday. “If this happens, then it’ll lead to civil war and anarchy and a third force will have to step in,” he warned.

He didn’t name the ‘third force’, but he is believed to be referring to military which in the past had to step in to stop the country from sliding into political chaos.

Senator Aitzaz held out an assurance that the PPP would never support the irrational move of inciting people to arrest the prime minister.

The veteran PPP leader said the opposition’s Rahbar Committee should discuss why women are not allowed to participate in the protest and why the ‘religion card’ is being used for political gains.

The committee should also take up the Maulana’s treasonous statement that people could arrest the prime minister. “I’m not speaking in support of the PTI. I’m just giving my opinion,” he added.