Jacobabad: Four infants die in hospital due to lack of oxygen

F.P. Report

JACOBABAD: At least four infants were died in Jacobabad’s Thal district hospital due to lack of oxygen in the incubator on Saturday.

According to hospital administration, the four newborns died when the incubator ran out of oxygen and they were changing the oxygen cylinder.

Families of the deceased children protested and alleged that the newborns died due to hospital negligence.

They demanded an investigation be launched against the hospital administration.

The hospital was later sealed after the deputy commissioner took notice of the incident.