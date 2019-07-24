Jacqueline Fernandez likely to star opposite Aayush Sharma in ‘Kwatha’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: According to the grapevine, the makers are considering Jacqueline Fernandez for the role opposite Aayush Sharma in Kwatha, where he plays the Army officer. Reportedly, the makers have narrated the script to Jacqueline, who has apparently liked it. However, there is no confirmation on the actress signing the film.

The makers want someone known to be paired opposite Aayush, who is seen in LoveYatri so far. If reports are to be believed, the film revolves around the gangster era when the world saw the rise and fall of the underworld. The makers are also considering Sanjay Dutt for a role in the movie. However, there’s no confirmation on that front too. The film is buzzed to be a directorial by Bobby Khan.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)