Jacqueline will be in Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan says Nadiadwala

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Director Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed that Jacqueline Fernandez will be cast opposite to Salman Khan in Kick-2.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were pairing for the first time on screen and the audience has been craving to watch the duo again.

Earlier, it was reported that Deepika Padukone being considered for the role however Nadiadwala revealed that Jacqueline would feature in the second part of the film as well and it will be released on Christmas 2019.

