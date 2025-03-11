Jaffar Express attack: 155 hostages rescued, 27 terrorists killed in operation

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Security forces have successfully rescued 155 hostages held by terrorists after an attack on the Jaffar Express at Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, killing 27 attackers.

A group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians. The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track, bringing the train to a halt, and then took over around 400 passengers hostage, including women and children.

The terrorists stopped the train in a tunnel and took the passengers hostage. Details of the ongoing operation reveal that security forces are engaged in a fierce battle against terrorists who attacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

Security forces have successfully rescued 155 hostages from terrorist captivity, including men, women, and children. The freed passengers of the Jaffar Express were escorted to Quetta under stringent security measures, where anxious family members awaited their arrival at the station.

According to security officials, the terrorists have suffered heavy losses in this operation and split into small groups. Some inured passengers have been shifted to the nearby hospital while additional security squads are taking part in the operation in the area.

The area is considered highly inaccessible, but security forces have launched a clearance operation to rescue the hostages. Forces surrounded the terrorists and an exchange of fire is underway.

The security operation, launched in response to the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express, is ongoing. The forces are working to neutralise the threat and rescue the remaining hostages.

According to security forces, the militants are accompanied by suicide bombers and using innocent civilians as human shields. Security sources have revealed that the terrorists are in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan.