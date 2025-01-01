Jaffar Express attack: Abbasi resolves to embrace unity for ending terrorism

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi resolved on Saturday to embrace national unity for ending the menace of terrorism.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, Abbasi said: “Those who are running will also be chased. The evidence of India’s involvement behind the terrorism in Pakistan exists in the form of Kulbhushan.”

“We should get united for the sake of the country by removing the differences,” said Abbasi.

“It’s been 12 days since taking charge of the Railways. We will ensure transparency, cleanliness, as there will be no compromise on this matter,” said Abbasi.

“All the scanner machines in the railway are not working properly. The condition of the Railway police is such that there is no deployment,” said Abbasi.

He said: “The prime minister has summoned engine traders, the federation and chambers.”

Abbasi stated: “We will upgrade the cargo and cameras at the stations.”

“We will not interfere in the matters of the Railway Police, but rather provide assistance,” Abbasi said.

“I have consulted Khawaja Saad Rafique in relation to the Railways,” he said.

Abbasi said: “Fake propaganda is being staged regarding the Jaffar Express.”

“The filtration plants will be installed at the railway stations,” he maintained.