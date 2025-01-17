Jaghato residents urge faster completion of Dam

MAIDAN WARDAK (TOLOnews): Residents of Jaghato district in Maidan Wardak province are urging authorities to expedite the construction of Gorbat Dam.

Drought and water scarcity have severely impacted agriculture in the area, causing many people to lose their livelihoods, residents say.

Jaghato, known as one of the fertile regions in Maidan Wardak, is facing a severe crisis due to limited water resources.

“It is highly likely that in one or two years, many people will be forced to migrate due to water shortages. Our drinking water is severely limited, and many are forced to bring water from distant areas. Those with more resources transport water between villages using cars or motorcycles,” said Rahmandin, a resident of Jaghato.

“No one has built a dam for us, and no one has paid attention to our problems. Our area is completely mountainous, and we desperately need water. Our orchards have dried up, wells are insufficient, and the rocky terrain adds to the challenges. All the people of Jaghato are in dire need of this dam,” said Gul Agha, another resident.

According to some residents, surveys for the Gorbat Dam have been conducted multiple times, but no practical steps have been taken to build it.

“No one has implemented this project. We opened our homes for them, provided facilities, and even hired guards and cooks, but even during the Republic, this project was not completed. It is still pending. I personally submitted these documents to the district, the province, and the Ministry of Water and Energy,” said Abdullah Jan, a resident of Jaghato.

“We urge the authorities to build this dam for us. This project has been under review for several years, teams have visited the area, and inspections have been carried out, but no action has been taken. If this dam is built, all our problems will be solved, God willing. Wells, agriculture, and everything will improve,” said Sayed Rahim, another resident.

Local officials in Maidan Wardak said that surveys for several dams, including the Gorbat Dam, have been completed and construction will begin soon.

Zabet Haris, the head of the governor’s office in Maidan Wardak, stated: “Surveys for Gorbat Dam in Sayedabad, Gorbat Dam in Jaghato, Sanglakh Dam in Jalrez district, Saralom Dam in Behsud, and the Ab guzari dam in Chak district have been completed. Their operational plans have been prepared by local engineers. We hope that work on these projects will begin practically soon.”

Jaghato is one of the remote districts of Maidan Wardak, where most residents are farmers. Their lives are directly dependent on agricultural production, and the lack of water has had a devastating impact on their livelihoods.