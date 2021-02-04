Jahangir Khan becomes Roshan Digital Account Ambassador

F.P. Report

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO signed squash world champion Mr. Jahangir Khan as the ambassador for its Roshan Digital Account (RDA). The agreement was signed between Mr. Jahangir Khan and Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, the President & CEO of HABIBMETRO Bank.

While speaking at the ceremony Mr. Nathani said “Mr. Khan is a legend not only in Pakistan, but throughout the world and it is an honor for HABIBMETRO and Habib Bank AG Zurich to have him as a satisfied client as well as an ambassador for our Roshan Digital Account.” He said, ‘RDA will be a game changer and will prove to be a great step for the banking industry and the entire country’. He added, “HABIBMETRO takes great pride in serving Pakistanis with declared assets abroad as well as Non-Resident Pakistanis who are an integral part of the country’s economy.”

While expressing his thoughts at the event, Mr. Khan said, “I have enjoyed a banking relationship with HABIBMETRO and Habib Bank AG Zurich for the last 40 years. I am honored to be representing the Group for the launch of their Roshan Digital Account and to be one of the founding account holders of the RDA at the Bank.”

Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. This account provides innovative banking solutions for millions of Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), and Resident Pakistanis (RPs) with declared assets abroad, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.

NRPs can open Conventional and Islamic Banking Roshan Digital Accounts digitally from anywhere in the world and use the same to make bill payments, fund transfers and investments in Pakistan, remotely. HABIBMETRO Bank operates with a growing network of 400+ branches in more than 135 cities across Pakistan. The Bank is a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich, which has a global presence in 10 countries across 4 continents.

More details about the Roshan Digital Account are available on HABIBMETRO Bank’s website.