Jahangir Tareen group is ready for no-trust move against govt: Maryam

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that there was no need to approach ‘estranged’ Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group to seek its support for a no-trust motion against the government since it was already ready to oust the government.

While talking to a private news channel, Maryam Nawaz said that steps were being taken to further broaden the party’s base and to make it more proactive former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was daily chairing party’s meetings from London via a video link.

“Whatever role is assigned to me by the party president Shehbaz Sharif, I will perform it diligently and with complete honesty,” she resolved.