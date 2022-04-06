Jahangir Tareen likely to return to Pakistan next week

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident leader Jahangir Tareen is likely to return to Pakistan next week, citing sources. Family sources said that the doctors have permitted Jahangir Tareen to travel and he is likely to arrive in Pakistan next week.

Earlier on April 2, the Jahangir Tareen group, the dissident faction of the ruling PTI, had formally announced to support joint opposition candidate Hamza Shehbaz for the Punjab CM office.

JKT group announcement was made by MPA Nauman Langrial at a press conference in Lahore along with Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

“JKT group will vote for PML-N in Punjab chief minister election,” said Langrial, adding that the Tareen group made this decision for the betterment of the country.

“PTI-led Punjab government under CM Buzdar registered fake cases against Jahangir Tareen and his family,” he had said and claimed that corruption in Punjab was at its peak during the regime of Usman Buzdar. Langrial went on to say that Usman Buzdar was only removed after the Tareen group raised its voice against “injustice and incompetence” being committed in Punjab province for the past 3.5 years. Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader and Punjab CM candidate Hamza Shehbaz had thanked the JKT group for their support and standing with joint opposition. Hamza Shehbaz along with the PML-N delegation reached the residence of Malik Nauman Langrial on Saturday.

